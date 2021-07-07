Matty Lees returns to Saints' squad to face Wakefield

Matty Lees. Picture: SWPix

Joel Thompson also returns after a shoulder issue he picked up against Warrington but coach Kristian Woolf has resisted the temptation to rest a few senior players on the eve of the Betfred Challenge Cup Final against Castleford at Wembley.

One absentee, however, will be French international Theo Fages, while James Bentley and Jake Wingfield are all still out with their injuries.

The game is NOT televised, but is available on the Our League app for 2021 members.