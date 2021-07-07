Matty Lees returns to Saints' squad to face Wakefield
Matty Lees returns to Saints' 21-man squad for Friday's trip to Wakefield Trinity after being marked absent since breaking his ankle in the Betfred Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos in April.
Joel Thompson also returns after a shoulder issue he picked up against Warrington but coach Kristian Woolf has resisted the temptation to rest a few senior players on the eve of the Betfred Challenge Cup Final against Castleford at Wembley.
One absentee, however, will be French international Theo Fages, while James Bentley and Jake Wingfield are all still out with their injuries.
The game is NOT televised, but is available on the Our League app for 2021 members.
Squad:1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6, Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22. Josh Simm, 25. Dan Norman.