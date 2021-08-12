Mata'utia brothers ready to go head to head in Super League

Sione Mata'utia

Brotherly love will go straight out of the window for at least 80 minutes as the two Samoan internationals meet for the first time in a Betfred Super League clash.

Both Sione, who joined St Helens this season, and his Castleford-based 30-year-old brother are hoping to emerge from this cross Pennine battle smelling of roses but insisted: ''We will be treating each other like any opponent we face whatever the jersey they wear.

''Whether it is a relative, like a brother or cousin, makes no difference as our attitude will be exactly the same.''

The brothers had expected to lock horns much earlier in the 2021 season but a chain of events, including Sione's gut-rendering absence from Saints' Challenge Cup triumph over the Tigers due to a one-match ban, prevented this from happening until now..

Peter did make the West Yorkshire club's Wembley line-up but after 'celebrating on the touchline' at the final hooter Sione made a beeline for his distraught elder brother.

''It was the most bitter-sweet moment I've ever experienced.'' said 25-year-old Sione who, like his brother, is part of a rugby-mad family.