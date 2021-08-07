Martin Gleeson joins England RU coaching set-up

Martin Gleeson

Eddie Jones has moved to plug one of the gaps on his staff created by Simon Amor’s departure in the wake of a dismal Six Nations.

Gleeson, who played rugby league for a host of Super League teams including St Helens as well as Great Britain and England, joins from Wasps where he has been in charge of the attack since 2019.

The two-time Super League winner starts work on Monday and his arrival means that defence coach Mitchell is able to move in the opposite direction in advance of the autumn.

“We are building a coaching team to win the 2023 World Cup. We have five campaigns to go before then so every appointment from here on in is very important,” Jones said.

“We’re starting with Martin as attack coach. He’s a bright young rugby coach with experience at the highest level in league, so he will add significant power to the team.

“He’s done extremely well with Wasps and he will come in and build on the good work that Simon Amor started with us. I look forward to welcoming him to the coaching team.”