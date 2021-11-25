Martin Gleeson earning rave reviews in rugby union

Eddie Jones, (right), the England head coach talks with his attack coach Martin Gleeson

Former St Helens cent4re Gleeson was made attack coach earlier this year, and his influence – especially with the continued emphasis by referees on helping deliver quick ruck ball – is already being felt.

“The speed of ruck ball dictates how you can play rugby always, has and always will,” said Jones.

“You never really know when you bring a new coach in but Martin has been absolutely outstanding.

“His eye for detail and understanding of the game is first class, and him and Anthony Seibold in that attack-defence area have made a really good impression on the team and will continue to add value as we go along.”

England secured a dramatic last-gasp victory over South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

“In those games you have to stay in the moment which we did very well and didn’t allow ourselves to get to flustered or frustrated by the welter of penalties going against us,” Jones added.