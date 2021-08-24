Mark Percival out of Saints' clash with Leigh

Mark Percival

No reason has been given yet for Percival's omission from the squad, but more facts will be revealed at this afternoon's press conference (Tuesday).

Forward James Bentley will also be absent due to a one-match ban he picked up against Wigan and is replaced by Ben Davies, while winger Tommy Makinson serves the final game of his two match suspension.

But both he and Bentley will be available for Bank Holiday Monday's match at Warrington Wolves.

Thursday’s game is NOT televised or on the Our League app so the only way to watch is via a ticket.