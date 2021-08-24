Mark Percival out of Saints' clash with Leigh
Centre Mark Percival, who has been plagued by injuries this season, is absent from head coach Kristian Woolf's 21-man squad to face Leigh at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night and is replaced by Josh Eaves - back from a loan spell with the Centurions.
No reason has been given yet for Percival's omission from the squad, but more facts will be revealed at this afternoon's press conference (Tuesday).
Forward James Bentley will also be absent due to a one-match ban he picked up against Wigan and is replaced by Ben Davies, while winger Tommy Makinson serves the final game of his two match suspension.
But both he and Bentley will be available for Bank Holiday Monday's match at Warrington Wolves.
Thursday’s game is NOT televised or on the Our League app so the only way to watch is via a ticket.
Squad: 1. Lachlan Coote, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 5, Regan Grace, 6, Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22. Josh Simm, 23, Jake Wingfield, 24. Josh Eaves, 29. Ben Davies.