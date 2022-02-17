Mark Percival fit for Saints' visit to Hull FC

Mark Percival in the thick of the action in the opener against Catalan. Picture: SWPix

He had been head coach Kristian Woolf' s one major worry after being on the wrong-end of a high Dylan Napa shot which resulted in the Dragons' forward picking up a four match ban.

On Percival, Woolf said: “It was a direct hit to the head and our medical staff wanted to make sure they got that right and took him off to make sure. That is what we expect them to do, look after the players.”

Will Hopoate and Sione Mata’utia also left the field late in the game, but are both fit and included.

“They have done a fair bit of work with the physio and our main training session is tomorrow and they are all fully fit and will be joining in that session,” Woolf added.

“I am confident all of those guys will play – and if one of them didn’t I am still confident in the guys we have got underneath with people champing at the bit to come in and get their opportunity."

Squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Will Hopoate, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. LMS, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Kyle Amor, 19. Jake Wingfield, 21. Josh Simm, 22. Ben Davies, 23. Konrad Hurrell.

Brett Hodgson has been forced into making three changes to his Hull FC squad.

The Airlie Birds will be without Jake Connor and Andre Savelio after the pair were handed suspensions by the RFL’s match review panel earlier this week, forcing the Australian boss to make changes to his squad, including Jamie Shaul, who could be fit enough to come into the side at full-back after struggling with a foot issue.