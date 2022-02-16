Magic Weekend tickets available for St Helens v Wigan blockbuster
Tickets for Saints' Magic Weekend blockbuster against arch-rivals Wigan Warriors at St James' Park, Newcastle on Saturday, July 9, have now arrived at the Totally Wicked Stadium and are ready to collect.
Any fans, who have pre-purchased their Magic Weekend tickets, can head down to the club ticket office to collect them. Bookings that included postage were due to be sent out this week.
Tickets are also still on sale and will be available to purchase online at www.tickets.saintsrlfc.com or over the phone on 01744 455052.
2022 members can login to their account to view their discounted tickets and anyone with issues logging in are advised to call the ticket office on 01744 455052, or email [email protected] The office is open Monday-Friday (9am-5pm) and Saturday (10am-4pm).
Please note that 2022 Members can receive 50 per cent off their Magic day or weekend ticket - an offer which is available until Friday, July 1.