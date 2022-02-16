Magic Weekend tickets available for St Helens v Wigan blockbuster

Magic Weekend heads back to Newcastle

Any fans, who have pre-purchased their Magic Weekend tickets, can head down to the club ticket office to collect them. Bookings that included postage were due to be sent out this week.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are also still on sale and will be available to purchase online at www.tickets.saintsrlfc.com or over the phone on 01744 455052.

2022 members can login to their account to view their discounted tickets and anyone with issues logging in are advised to call the ticket office on 01744 455052, or email [email protected] The office is open Monday-Friday (9am-5pm) and Saturday (10am-4pm).