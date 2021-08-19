Luke Thompson could be on the move Down Under

Luke Thompson

The Daily Telegraph says that the 26-year-old former St Helens prop forward, who joined Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in July 2020, wants to finish his contract, which runs until the end of 2023, but the club is thought to be considering the potential of letting him leave early.

However, head coach Trent Barrett said at the Bulldogs' midweek press conference that Thompson will be back in the squad for Saturday's home game against Newcastle Knights following a three-match suspension.

Barrett said he had heard nothing officially but the player was an important member of his team.

The Super League Grand Final winner still has two years left on his Bulldogs' deal, but English-based agent Andy Clarke, has been contacting NRL clubs trying to gauge their interest in Thompson from 2024 – when he will be a free agent.

The Daily Telegraph has been told Wests Tigers are interested in the forward, who reportedly earns around $850,000 a season, with one more Sydney club said to be interested.