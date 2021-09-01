Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook signs new deal with St Helens for next year

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

The 35-year-old former London Broncos front rower, who recently enjoyed a testimonial with the the club, has made 313 appearances so far since joining them in 2011.

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf said: “Louie is an important signing for us.

“In the early part of the season he came in as a starting prop alongside Alex Walmsley and held us together and led from the front and played a big part in our success in the Challenge Cup.

“More recently he has shown what an impact he can have off the bench for us.

“He still has good leg speed and has an infectious energy. He is well respected by both the staff and the players and has a wonderful way of enjoying his footy which rubs off on the whole group.

“He is a bloke I really enjoy coaching and I am looking forward to working with him again next season.”

McCarthy-Scarsbrook said: “It is a fantastic achievement and an honour for me to be here for another season next year.”

Chairman Eamonn McManus said: “Louie is playing as well as ever and thoroughly deserves another year’s contract.