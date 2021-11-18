Lottery funding for female rugby league archive project

Julia Lee in her refereeing days

Julia Lee, a trailblazer in the sport, who began refereeing men's games in the 1980s, will lead the scheme.

The Life with the Lionesses venture will be supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Ms Lee said: "This is a project very close to my heart which will help us put a spotlight on some amazing women."

Originally from Hull, Ms Lee, who retired from the game in 2000, has already had her sporting life made into a play.

The project aims to educate young women and girls across the North of England about the role models who pioneered women's international rugby league .

Julia said she was "dared for a fiver" to have a go at refereeing rugby league in the 1980s.

David Renwick, of the Lottery Fund, said it meant the "history, voices and memories of women in rugby can be heard for generations to come".