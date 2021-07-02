Lomax and Percival in Saints' squad for Wigan clash
Saints have been given a major boost ahead of Sunday night's blockbuster against deadly rivals Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicket Stadium - influential stand-off Jonny Lomax returns after a short spell on the sidelines and international team-mate Mark Percival is named in the squad for the first time since the victory over Hull FC in Betfred Super League round eight.
Joel Thompson again misses out with the shoulder injury he picked up against Warrington, while Josh Eaves and Sam Royle are the two to drop out. Matty Lees, James Bentley and Jake Wingfield are all still out with their injuries.
The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm on Sunday.
Saints squad: 1. Lachlan Coote, 2, Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4, Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6, Jonny Lomax, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22. Josh Simm, 25. Dan Norman, 29. Ben Davies.
Wigan Warriors squad: 4. Oliver Gildart 5. Liam Marshall 7. Tommy Leuluai 8. Brad Singleton 9. Sam Powell 10. Joe Bullock 11. Willie Isa 12. Liam Farrell 14. Oliver Partington 19. Liam Byrne 20. Harry Smith 21. Ethan Havard 22. Jake Bibby 23. Mitch Clark 25. Joe Shorrocks 27. Kai Pearce-Paul 29. James McDonnell 30. Umyla Hanley 31. Jackson Hastings 34. Brad O’Neill