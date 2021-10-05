Liam Moore to referee Super League Grand Final
Brothers Liam and Aaron Moore will make history this weekend following their respective appointments to referee the Betfred Super League and Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Finals.
Liam, who became the youngest Challenge Cup Final referee at Wembley in 2020 and is still only 26, will take charge of his first Grand Final at Old Trafford when Catalans Dragons face St Helens on Saturday night.
The following day Aaron, who turns 24 next month, will referee the BWSL Grand Final between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos at the Emerald Headingley Stadium.
James Child will be the video referee at Old Trafford, and Marcus Griffiths will do that job at Emerald Headingley.
Robert Hicks has been appointed to referee the Betfred Championship Million Pound Game between Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers on Sunday evening, which will determine promotion to the Super League in 2022 – with Chris Kendall as video referee.
Tom Grant will take charge of the Betfred League 1 Promotion Play-Off Final on Sunday lunchtime, as Workington Town take on Doncaster with the winners earning promotion with Barrow Raiders to the Championship in 2022.
Nick Bennett will referee the BWSL Shield Final between Featherstone Rovers and Huddersfield Giants which is the first part of the Women’s Rugby League double header at Emerald Headingley on Sunday, kicking off at midday.
Steve Ganson, the RFL’s Head of Match Officials, said: “Congratulations to all our officials who have been appointed for the big matches this weekend.
“At a time when respect for match officials is a major issue across Rugby League and many other sports, it’s good that we recognise the sacrifices made by the many officials involved this weekend, and their contribution to the sport.
“Liam Moore thoroughly deserves his first Grand Final appointment. This is a reward for his consistent performances throughout the 2021 season, which have already earned him a second consecutive Challenge Cup Final appointment at Wembley.
“Robert Hicks has been awarded the Million Pound Game on the back of some very strong performances throughout 2021, and the same goes for Tom Grant who is appointed for the League 1 Promotion Play-Off Final at Workington.
“One of the many reasons to celebrate the development of Women’s Rugby League is the fact it provides another major match opportunity for our officials which I know Aaron Moore, Nick Bennett and their teams of officials will relish.”
Major Match Appointments, October 9-11
Betfred Super League Grand Final
Referee- Liam Moore
Touch Judge- Mark Craven
Touch Judge- Jack Smith
Video Referee- James Child
Reserve Referee- Chris Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge- Liam Rush
Match Commissioner- Steve Williams
Time Keeper- Tony Brown
Betfred League One Promotion Play-Off Final
Referee- Tom Grant
Touch Judge- Neil Horton
Touch Judge- Richard Thompson
Reserve Referee- Scott Mikalauskas
Reserve Touch Judge- Brad Milligan
Match Commissioner- Steve Williams
Time Keeper- Mark Hebbelthwaite
Betfred Women’s Super League Shield Final
Referee- Nick Bennett
Touch Judge- Alex Cameron
Touch Judge- Connor Astbury
Reserve Referee- Mike Smaill
Reserve Touch Judge- Ryan Cox
Match Commissioner- Tony Randerson
Time Keeper- Andrew Hardcastle
Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final
Referee- Aaron Moore
Touch Judge- Liam Rush
Touch Judge- Andy Smith
Video Referee- Marcus Griffiths
Reserve Referee- Mike Smaill
Reserve Touch Judge- Ryan Cox
Match Commissioner- Phil Smith
Time Keeper- Paul Crashley
Betfred Championship Million Pound Game
Referee- Robert Hicks
Touch Judge- Johnny Roberts
Touch Judge- Geoffrey Poumes
Video Referee- Chris Kendall
Reserve Referee- James Child
Reserve Touch Judge- Enzo Peyre
Standby Officials- Nicolas Silvestre/Jose Pereira
Match Commissioner- Gerry Kershaw
Time Keeper- L Molinier