Liam Moore to referee Super League Grand Final

Liam Moore

Liam, who became the youngest Challenge Cup Final referee at Wembley in 2020 and is still only 26, will take charge of his first Grand Final at Old Trafford when Catalans Dragons face St Helens on Saturday night.

The following day Aaron, who turns 24 next month, will referee the BWSL Grand Final between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos at the Emerald Headingley Stadium.

James Child will be the video referee at Old Trafford, and Marcus Griffiths will do that job at Emerald Headingley.

Robert Hicks has been appointed to referee the Betfred Championship Million Pound Game between Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers on Sunday evening, which will determine promotion to the Super League in 2022 – with Chris Kendall as video referee.

Tom Grant will take charge of the Betfred League 1 Promotion Play-Off Final on Sunday lunchtime, as Workington Town take on Doncaster with the winners earning promotion with Barrow Raiders to the Championship in 2022.

Nick Bennett will referee the BWSL Shield Final between Featherstone Rovers and Huddersfield Giants which is the first part of the Women’s Rugby League double header at Emerald Headingley on Sunday, kicking off at midday.

Steve Ganson, the RFL’s Head of Match Officials, said: “Congratulations to all our officials who have been appointed for the big matches this weekend.

“At a time when respect for match officials is a major issue across Rugby League and many other sports, it’s good that we recognise the sacrifices made by the many officials involved this weekend, and their contribution to the sport.

“Liam Moore thoroughly deserves his first Grand Final appointment. This is a reward for his consistent performances throughout the 2021 season, which have already earned him a second consecutive Challenge Cup Final appointment at Wembley.

“Robert Hicks has been awarded the Million Pound Game on the back of some very strong performances throughout 2021, and the same goes for Tom Grant who is appointed for the League 1 Promotion Play-Off Final at Workington.

“One of the many reasons to celebrate the development of Women’s Rugby League is the fact it provides another major match opportunity for our officials which I know Aaron Moore, Nick Bennett and their teams of officials will relish.”

Major Match Appointments, October 9-11

Betfred Super League Grand Final

Referee- Liam Moore

Touch Judge- Mark Craven

Touch Judge- Jack Smith

Video Referee- James Child

Reserve Referee- Chris Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge- Liam Rush

Match Commissioner- Steve Williams

Time Keeper- Tony Brown

Betfred League One Promotion Play-Off Final

Referee- Tom Grant

Touch Judge- Neil Horton

Touch Judge- Richard Thompson

Reserve Referee- Scott Mikalauskas

Reserve Touch Judge- Brad Milligan

Match Commissioner- Steve Williams

Time Keeper- Mark Hebbelthwaite

Betfred Women’s Super League Shield Final

Referee- Nick Bennett

Touch Judge- Alex Cameron

Touch Judge- Connor Astbury

Reserve Referee- Mike Smaill

Reserve Touch Judge- Ryan Cox

Match Commissioner- Tony Randerson

Time Keeper- Andrew Hardcastle

Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final

Referee- Aaron Moore

Touch Judge- Liam Rush

Touch Judge- Andy Smith

Video Referee- Marcus Griffiths

Reserve Referee- Mike Smaill

Reserve Touch Judge- Ryan Cox

Match Commissioner- Phil Smith

Time Keeper- Paul Crashley

Betfred Championship Million Pound Game

Referee- Robert Hicks

Touch Judge- Johnny Roberts

Touch Judge- Geoffrey Poumes

Video Referee- Chris Kendall

Reserve Referee- James Child

Reserve Touch Judge- Enzo Peyre

Standby Officials- Nicolas Silvestre/Jose Pereira

Match Commissioner- Gerry Kershaw