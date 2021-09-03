Liam Moore to referee Saints' Magic Weekend game against Dragons
Liam Moore has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s meeting of the top two teams in the Betfred Super League table, St Helens and Catalans Dragons, as part of the Dacia Magic Weekend at St James’ Park.
And Moore’s younger brother, Aaron, will take charge of the Betfred Championship clash between Newcastle Thunder and York City Knights at Kingston Park tonight (Friday) – when the Geordies are hoping for a bumper crowd to kick off Rugby League’s big weekend in the North East.
Chris Kendall and Robert Hicks will referee the other two Betfred Super League fixtures on the first day of Magic – Kendall has been appointed for the Castleford-Salford match which kicks things off at 2pm, with Hicks to take charge of the Leeds Rhinos versus Hull FC clash from 7pm.
Then on Sunday, Ben Thaler has been appointed for the 1pm clash between Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity; James Child will take charge of the Wigan-Warrington derby at 3.15pm; and Marcus Griffiths will referee the closing fixture of the weekend between Leigh Centurions and Hull KR which kicks off at 5.30pm.