Liam Moore to referee Saints' Magic Weekend game against Dragons

Liam Moore

And Moore’s younger brother, Aaron, will take charge of the Betfred Championship clash between Newcastle Thunder and York City Knights at Kingston Park tonight (Friday) – when the Geordies are hoping for a bumper crowd to kick off Rugby League’s big weekend in the North East.

Chris Kendall and Robert Hicks will referee the other two Betfred Super League fixtures on the first day of Magic – Kendall has been appointed for the Castleford-Salford match which kicks things off at 2pm, with Hicks to take charge of the Leeds Rhinos versus Hull FC clash from 7pm.