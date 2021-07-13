Liam Moore to referee Challenge Cup final

Liam Moore

It is a second consecutive Cup Final appointment for Moore, who turned 26 last month and became the youngest referee in more than a century of Challenge Cup Finals when he took charge of the 2020 Final between Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils last October.

“It was an honour to be appointed last year, and a fantastic experience,” he reflected.

“But of course that was an unusual Wembley experience with no spectators in the ground because of lockdown. It’s the fans who make Challenge Cup Final day special, and as Rugby League fans ourselves, I know I’m speaking on behalf of all the match officials who have been appointed for the weekend when I say how much we’re looking forward to a noisier and more normal atmosphere this year.”

Steve Ganson the RFL’s head of match officials, said: “Liam has refereed particularly well this season. He has been extremely confident and consistent in his decision making and deserves his second appearance at Wembley.

“He has a very strong officiating team around him who have all performed to a consistent high level and fully deserve their appointments.”

Touch judges for the Betfred Challenge Cup Final will be Tom Grant and Jack Smith, with Chris Kendall the video referee, James Child the reserve referee, and Neil Horton the reserve touch judge.

Robert Hicks has been appointed to referee the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights, with Dean Bowmer and Mark Craven as touch judges, and Mike Smaill and Nick Bennett as in-goal judges.