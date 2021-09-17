Lewis Dodd enjoying his run in St Helens first team

Lewis Dodd

Coach Kristian Woolf will unveil his final 17-man squad later today and it is likely to include one or two debutants,

Half back Dodd, who has 18 games under his belt since making his first debut in 2020,said: ''It will be a great experience for any of the young lads who are selected but we also want to win the game for those players who will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

''I've been lucky enough to get a good run in the first team and I'm really enjoying it.''

Dodd is likely to come face-to-face with old team-mate Matty Costello, who left Saints to join the Red Devils in December 2020

Costello, who scored half a dozen tries during his short stay at the Totally Wicked Stadium said: ''I'm really looking forward to playing against my old club once more. I keep in touch with a lot of the lads and I'm sure they will give it to me and I''ll give it back to them."

Salford squad: Morgan Escare, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Tui Lolohea, Kevin Brown, Andy Ackers Seb Ikahihifo, Ryan Lannon, Pauli Pauli, Elijah Taylor, Danny Addy, Oliver Roberts, Greg Burke, Josh Johnson, Chris Atkins, Rhys Williams, Dan Sarginson, Matty Costello, Jake Ormondroyd, Connor Aspey, Ellis Roson.

*FOUR former Saints' players had to swallow the bitter pill of defeat last night (Thursday) which ended their hopes of reaching the Betfred Super League's end of season play-offs.

Michael Shenton, Danny Richardson, Jordan Turner and Gareth O'Brien have all pulled on the famous red-vee jersey in the past - the latter during a loan spell at the Totally Wicked Stadium - and were in the Castleford Tigers side beaten at home by Warrington Wolves, who are third favourites to lift the Grand Final crown at Old Trafford next month.

It was particularly sad for Cas skipper Shenton, who announced his decision to retire early this week.