Legend Paul Sironen slams Manly over treatment of St Helens-bound Curtis

League legend Paul Sironen

Sironen junior ended five successful seasons on a sour note, playing just six games before being told he was free to leave and join the Betfred Super League champions on a two year deal

But the talented back-rower was plagued by a knee injury throughout the season and was at odds with the training and medical staff.

His father told Fox Sports: "Late in the season they said they would give him a farewell game against the Bulldogs - they won easily but he sat most of the game on the bench and got just seven minutes.

"I'm dirty on the way he was treated - it wasn't right and there was little thought given to his welfare."

Sironen started his career at the Tigers - where his dad played two Grand Finals - before switching to Manly in 2017.

The 28-year-old will now attempt to pick up the pieces of his career at the Totally Wicked Stadium..

''The club were short staffed at the start of season and basically guilted him into playing," said Paul, a former Balmain, NSW and Kangaroos star.