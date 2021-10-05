Leeds Rhinos on Grand Final standby if coronavirus strikes
Leeds Rhinos have been placed on standby in case either Saints or Catalans Dragons - the two finalists in Saturday's Grand Final at Old Trafford - are victims of an 11th-hour coronavirus outbreak, according to our sister publication the Yorkshire Evening Post.
But the West Yorkshire club's head coach Richard Agar says he would not want this scenario to happen and deny a team a place in one of the showpieces of the 2021 season.
The Loiners campaign ended when they lost 36-8 to St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium last Friday night.
It meant they were the highest-placed semi-final losers and have been placed on standby if the worse comes to the worse.
Leeds are due to be tested today (Tuesday) and will be ready to step into the breach in certain circumstances.
Agar told the Yorkshire Evening Post: ''We are only on standby but it's right that the two teams who earned a place in the final should step out at Old Trafford.''