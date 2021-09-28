Leeds captain Matt Prior cleared to play against Saints in semi-final

Matt Prior

The 34-year-old Australian - who has already tasted success in the NRL Grand Final - faced a charge of using his knee in the opening minute of last week's game and was then cleared by the disciplinary hearing on Monday .

No further action was also the verdict on two of his team-mates, Mikolaj Oledzki (alleged high tackle) and Harry Newman, who was accused of punching in the same match.

Prior, in particular, is a key component in the Loiners' set-up and is relishing the chance to topple the defending champions.

He said: "I'm a Manchester United fan and to play at Old Trafford and lift the trophy would be a dream come true.''

But the former St George Illawarra and Cronulla Sharks ace realises the task in front of his team will be massive after two losses already at the Totally Wicked Stadium this year.