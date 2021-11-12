League greats to turn out in legends game in St Helens

The event takes place next month

It will also include a Christmas market and everyone is welcome.

Steve Paltrey. operations director at Ruskin, said: "We are really looking forward to putting on this fun-filled family day along with our great friends from the SPF and Tommy's testimonial organisers.

"Last year, even though the odds were against us due to Covid-19, it was great to see a fantastic turnout and the traders who attended made an impressive turnover.''

He added: ''It is so important in these extreme times we all pull together and support each other."

Martin Blondel of the SPF said: ''It has been a long time since we organised a Legends game and who can forget the amazing event we staged for the fund in 2007. That was the catalyst for many games to follow."

Martin added: "We have got two fantastic teams of RL legends of the highest order lined-up and I'm sure it will be highly competitive.''