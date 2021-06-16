Latest Steve Prescott Man of Steel standings

Jonny Lomax

The St Helens half-back slipped marginally down the table over the weekend after the defending champions' game against Leeds at Emerald Headingley was postponed due to Covid-19 problems in the Rhinos' camp.

It allowed Hull KR's Jordan Abdull to move to joint top spot, after collecting three more points for his performance in Hull KR's win over Salford Red Devils.

It maintains Abdull’s record of receiving maximum points after every Rovers victory in Super League this year.

KR’s chief playmaker is level on 16 points with Sam Tomkins, who received two points for his role in Catalans Dragons’ win at Leigh Centurions in round nine and leaves Lomax on 15 points.

Warrington Wolves half-back Gareth Widdop was another big mover after starring in the victory over Wakefield Trinity but Hull FC full-back Jake Connor missed out despite an impressive display against Castleford Tigers, with Chris Satae, Mahe Fonua and Marc Sneyd taking the points.