Latest information for fans attending Challenge Cup final

Wembley hosts the Challenge Cup final this month

This will involve clicking a link and providing details, and those of any others for whom they have purchased tickets – for the purposes of NHS Test and Trace.

The email will also include a list of FAQs relating to the fixture, and a link to details of the Events Research Programme and how data will be used.

Please note that providing your ERP consent is voluntary and fans are not required to do so in order to attend Cup Final day.

A separate email will be sent today (Friday, July 2) with details of what will be required to gain access to Wembley on July 17 – proof of full Covid vaccination, or of a negative lateral flow test.

Tickets for Cup Final day will be [email protected] only and will be sent via email to all supporters no later than Friday, July 9.

If you are a lead booker and have not received this email to your inbox, please check any junk folders – and failing that, contact the RFL on [email protected]