Lachlan Coote to undergo shoulder surgery before 2022 campaign

Lachlan Coote. Picture: SWPix

The Humbersiders have confirmed that the 31-year-old full back requires surgery on shoulder problems and it's touch and go whether he will be fit for the opening fixture.

It is an early body blow for the Robins as they try to make a real impact on Super League and Coote is expected to be a key component in their title challenge.

The Scottish international's record speaks for its self. After joining St Helens from North Queensland Cowboys in 2019, he quickly became a crucial member of the squad and a crowd favourite, and now leaves with 34 tries under his belt from 66 appearances, 284 goals and one drop goal.

Talks are also believed to be underway to start next season earlier than normal to give players extra breathing space before the World Cup in which Coote is hoping to be involved.

But Coote and Hull KR second rower Kane Linnett will miss Scotland's first-ever meeting with World Cup qualifiers Jamaica at Featherstone on Sunday.

Among the new faces are ex-Scottish Rugby Union Under-20s forward Guy Graham, son of former dual-code international George Graham, and Charlie Emslie, who has come through the Scotland rugby league pathway.

“Charlie is a great example of what we are about and what can be achieved by young people committing to the process,” said head coach Nathan Graham.

“We have a lot of newcomers to the group and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the mix.”

The other uncapped players in Graham’s 20-man squad are Batley centre Kieran Buchanan, London Broncos hooker Rob Oakley, York prop Jack Teanby and Whitehaven’s Australia-born winger Lachlan Walmsley.

Scotland will be facing a Jamaica side looking to bounce back after a disappointing 56-4 defeat by England Knights.

“Looking at last weekend’s game I’m sure Jamaica will have a point to prove,” Graham said. “They will be very committed and have a good amount of experienced players from Super League and Championship.

“It’s the ideal test for us and gives us the chance to have a good hit out in preparation for next year’s World Cup.”