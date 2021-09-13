Lachlan Coote suspended for St Helens’ final game of regular season at Salford
St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote will miss his club’s final game of the regular Super League season through suspension.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 1:16 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 1:19 pm
The Hull KR-bound Scotland international was given a one-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel for a Grade B offence of dangerous contact during Saints’ 40-6 win over Leeds last Friday.
Coote will serve his ban, which was the only one to come from the penultimate round of matches, when Saints visit Salford on Friday night but will be free to play in their semi-final on Friday, October 1.