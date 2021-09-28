Lachlan Coote named in Scotland squad to face Jamaica
Scotland head coach Nathan Graham has named Super League semi-finalists Lachlan Coote and Kane Linnett in a provisional 33-man squad ahead of his team’s international against Jamaica at Castleford on October 15.
St Helens full-back Coote and Hull KR centre or second-rower Linnett, who will be team-mates at Craven Park in 2022, are among 10 Super League-based players set for the Bravehearts’ first-ever meeting with the Reggae Warriors.
Graham said: “I’m really looking forward to kicking off our sessions in a couple of weeks’ time.
“It’s been a long time in the waiting. We have announced an extended squad that is a mix of experienced campaigners and some new guys.
“We’ll look at how everyone performs and finalise a 20 man squad for a four-day camp before the game. I’m looking for the young guys to be really competitive in training and push themselves with a view to being in the 20.”
Squad: C Terrill, S Toal (both Barrow), K Buchanan (Batley), D Scott (Coventry), D Dixon, W Oakes (both Dewsbury), L Clarke, M Hogg, N Hall (all Edinburgh Eagles), D Ferguson (Featherstone), B Kavanagh (Halifax), K Linnett (Hull KR), K Moran (Keighley), B Hellewell, R Brierley, L Hood, M Russell, J Bell (all Leigh), R Oakley (London Broncos), C Emslie (Millom RLFC), D Addy, S Luckley (both Salford), L Coote (St Helens), M Mitchell (Strathmore Silverbacks), S Brooks (Swinton), A Walker (Wakefield), J McLean, S Herron (both West Wales), C Phillips, L Walmsley, G Graham, O Thomas (all Whitehaven), J Teanby (York).