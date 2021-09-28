Lachlan Coote named in Scotland squad to face Jamaica

Lachlan Coote

St Helens full-back Coote and Hull KR centre or second-rower Linnett, who will be team-mates at Craven Park in 2022, are among 10 Super League-based players set for the Bravehearts’ first-ever meeting with the Reggae Warriors.

Graham said: “I’m really looking forward to kicking off our sessions in a couple of weeks’ time.

“It’s been a long time in the waiting. We have announced an extended squad that is a mix of experienced campaigners and some new guys.

“We’ll look at how everyone performs and finalise a 20 man squad for a four-day camp before the game. I’m looking for the young guys to be really competitive in training and push themselves with a view to being in the 20.”