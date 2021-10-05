Lachlan Coote 'hoping to go out on a high' in final game for St Helens

Lachlan Coote after the semi-final win over Leeds Rhinos. Picture: SWPix

The 31-year-old former North Queensland Cowboy felt he was unwanted Down Under and admitted joining the Super League giants before the start of the 2019 season was the best move he had ever made.

The Scottish international, who is transferring his loyalties to Hull KR in 2022, said: ''I'd experienced a poor season with the Cowboys and didn't seem wanted by clubs in Australia but I needed a change and a fresh challenge and Saints provided the answer

''All I have achieved at the club has exceeded my expectations and I hope I can go out on a high this weekend.''

The success Coote has achieved during his stay at St Helens - two Grand Final wins and a Challenge Cup victory over Castleford Tigers a few months ago - speaks for itself and he will be hoping to be involved in a third championship triumph at Old Trafford on Saturday.

But he needs no reminding that the Catalans Dragons have been the most consistent team in Super League after topping the table at the end of the regular season and winning the League Leaders' Shield

''We are the best two teams in the competition as the results show and both deserve to be in the final,'' said the Aussie.

When the two clubs met at the Magic Weekend in September, St Helens tossed away a 30-12 advantage in a frenetic finale and in the end were beaten 31-30 in golden point extra-time.