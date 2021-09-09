Kristian Woolf sure Catalans loss won’t derail St Helens’ Super League title bid

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf. Picture: SWPix

The French club’s golden-point victory at the Magic Weekend dashed Saints’ hopes of finishing top but they have the chance against Leeds on Friday night to put themselves just 80 minutes away from a trip to Old Trafford.

Woolf’s men still need one more win from their last two matches of the regular season to clinch second spot, which will provide them with a week off and a home semi-final, while Leeds need victory to cement their play-off place and keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish.

“We wanted to keep ourselves in with a chance of winning the league leaders but that opportunity has gone now,” Woolf said.

“That’s the lesson learned and, going into finals and coming into more big games, we’re certainly not going to make the same mistake.

“We’ve got a lot of motivation this week, we want to make sure we finish second and we want to make sure we finish this competition really strong because the momentum you create certainly helps going into finals.”

Leeds, who came out on the right side of a golden-point match in Newcastle, can climb into fourth place at the expense of Wigan, who play Hull away in their penultimate league game on Saturday.

Rhinos coach Richard Agar said: “It’s a game of massive importance. We’re still trying for fourth spot which would give us a home game and we want to get it nailed.

“There is no greater challenge in the game than going over to St Helens.”

A fourth defeat of the season has not dimmed Woolf’s faith in his team, who he maintains are finding their form at the right time.

“We’ve played some really good footy over the last few weeks,” he said. “I would go as far as saying that it’s the best footy we’ve played on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve come together as a group and had some really big games to test us. I’m really happy with how we’re travelling.

“We’ve played – outside of ourselves – the three best teams in the competition in the last three or four weeks and I think Leeds are the next best.

“Leeds are going to be really desperate and will bring a high quality level of footy. They got some real threats.

“Every team is banged up at this time of the year but everyone is finding a way to get through it and come up with performances regardless. That’s what I expect of Leeds.”

The loss of stand-off Rob Lui (head knock) and prop King Vuniyayawa (foot ligament), who were hurt in the win over Hull, takes the number of Leeds absentees to 10.

Agar says Vuniyayawa, who has agreed to join another club for 2022 after turning down the offer of a new contract with Leeds, is likely to need surgery but is happy to put it off in case he is still needed by the Rhinos before the end of the year.