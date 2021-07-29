Kristian Woolf set to stay on as St Helens coach

Kristian Woolf is set to stay on as St Helens coach

Speaking last night (Wednesday) on the Saints' podcast to sports journalist Stuart Pyke, chairman Eamonn McManus dropped the biggest hint yet that the Aussie - whose contract runs out at the end of this season - will be staying at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Life-long supporter Mr McManus said: ''Kristian wants to remain here and we want him to be with us so it's a matter of dealing with that," and then added significantly:''We will be announcing something shortly.''

He added: ''Kristian is laying some building blocks, the players enjoy working with him and his staff and I believe there is more success ahead for our club. I have got very little doubt about that.

"We're going to have to work very hard for it but we're pretty confident, going along these lines, that more trophies should be won by the Saints - and that's what we're really all about."