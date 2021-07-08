Kristian Woolf says Wakefield will provide perfect preparation for cup final

Kristian Woolf. Picture: SWPix

“The best preparation we can get is coming off the back of Wigan, playing another tough game and playing well again. It’s going to give us everything we need going into the Challenge Cup,” Woolf said.

“We know it’s a tough place to go and play and I know they’ll be at their best so we’ll have to be at our best.

“I think Wakefield are a really dangerous side. They’ve shown that numerous times this year, they’ve beaten some really good teams, Wigan among them.