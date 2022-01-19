Kristian Woolf says St Helens’ thoughts are with the people of Tonga

Kristian Woolf

The true extent of the destruction caused by the massive explosion of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday is still unknown because of the damage caused to the country’s main undersea phone and internet cable.

Woolf, who has coached Tonga to victories over Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand in the last five years, paid tribute to Ignatius Paasi and new signings Will Hopoate and Konrad Hurrell for the way they are handling the situation during pre-season training.

Hurrell, who joined Saints from Leeds in the close season, lost his mother in 2020 but his father and siblings still live in Tonga.

“Not knowing is probably the worst part of it,” Wolf said.

“They all have really close connections back in Tonga and, in Konny’s case, he spent the majority of his life growing up there.

“It’s really tough circumstances for them, not being able to have any contact whatsoever with any of their family but they’ve all dealt with it exceptionally well.

“They’ve been able to come to work, put a smile on their faces and train really well and put that aside but I’m sure they’re thinking about it very definitely once they get home.

“It’s a really sad, tragic circumstance but we are such a tight-knit group, they’re well supported by their mates.

“All we can do at the moment, with the lack of information and communication that’s coming out of there, is have the people of Tonga in our thoughts and in our prayers.

“Whilst we understand there’s going to be a lot of devastation we hope there’s not a large loss of life.

“One thing I do know is that Tonga is full of very tough and very strong people and they will pull together and they will come through it.”

The rugby league community in the NRL, where around 13 per cent of players are thought to be of Tongan descent, have started to come together to raise funds and Woolf expects that to support to spread worldwide.