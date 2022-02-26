Kristian Woolf happy with St Helens after win over Wakefield

Mark Percival claimed two tries against Trinity

Mark Percival scored two tries with James Roby also crossing as reigning champions Saints went 16-0 up before Wakefield replied with an effort from Tom Johnstone just before half-time.

Woolf said: “Overall I’m happy. I thought the first half was a good game of footy. Wakefield showed they were going to chance their arm as we knew they would.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t so we had to make sure we worked hard and scrambled well defensively.

“Wakefield also worked very hard defensively and in the second half we got a bit bogged down and lost some intensity and probably wasn’t good viewing.”

Wakefield coach Willie Poching was proud of his side’s commitment as they restricted Saints to just one try in the second half through Josh Simm.

He said: “I’m really proud of our effort, there was no doubting that. We chanced our arm which is what we wanted to do and created some opportunities.

“But St Helens showed their champion qualities. They don’t give you much so you have to take the opportunities that come your way.

“We had a plan we didn’t quite execute but Saints punished us every time we coughed up an error. It has been a tough couple of weeks to go away to both Grand Finalists (Catalans and St Helens).

“When you come to places like this and teams are flying high you have got to leave the field knowing you’ve left everything out there and I think we did that.”

Poching lamented the early loss of winger Tom Lineham through injury.

He said: “Losing a quality player is always difficult and we had to rejig our team.