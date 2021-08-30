Kristian Woolf expecting tough Warrington test as St Helens aim to cement second

Kristian Woolf. Picture: SWPix

Woolf still has his sights set on a League Leaders’ Shield tilt, with only Catalans Dragons ahead of St Helens in the Betfred Super League table.

But he is well aware that Warrington sit just behind them and defeat at the Halliwell Jones Stadium would open the door further.

And Saints will not take their hosts lightly, with the 6-2 home defeat they suffered against Warrington in June still fresh in Woolf’s mind.

Woolf, who welcomes Mark Percival, Tommy Makinson and James Bentley back into his 21-man squad for the clash, told a press conference shown on the club’s Twitter account: “We’d love to finish first or second.

“We’d like to give ourselves a chance still at the League Leaders’ (Shield), and if we can’t quite get there then we certainly want to finish second and earn that ability to have a week off and to play at home, more importantly.

“So that certainly adds to the occasion – it’s a big game whenever we play Warrington. They’re always towards the top, as we are, and obviously they’re just up the road which adds a little bit to it as well.

“They got us here at home in a really close one not so long back so we certainly haven’t forgotten that and we haven’t forgotten what sort of challenge it’s going to be on the back of that as well.”

Warrington have yet to taste defeat against St Helens or Catalans this season and Wolves boss Steve Price insists his side relish facing the very best teams.

He told the club’s official website: “We love playing the top teams.

“They (St Helens) have been the benchmark team for the last two seasons and we’re excited to be playing them on Monday at our place.”