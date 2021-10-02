Kristian Woolf dreams of ‘absolutely unbelievable’ title after win over Leeds

Saints players celebrate after James Roby's try against Leeds

The reigning champions reached a record-extending 13th Grand Final thanks to an emphatic 36-8 win over Leeds that sets up an Old Trafford meeting next Saturday with Catalans Dragons.

Centre Mark Percival and winger Regan Grace scored two tries apiece and Kevin Naiqama was also among the scorers on his final home appearance as he prepares to return home to Australia.

Woolf mastered a successful title defence in his first season with Saints in 2020 and says it would be special if they could match the feat of Leeds, who won three Grand Finals in a row from 2007-09.

“It would be absolutely unbelievable,” Woolf said. “In today’s era, you have to invest so much energy and emotional effort and so much sacrifice to win a competition and to win it twice is incredible because you’ve got to get yourself up and go and do that again.

“This group of men is so special and this town needs to be really proud of them for the hunger they have shown to put themselves in this position, it’s absolutely outstanding.

“They’ve put themselves in a position where they can go on and achieve something special. But it’s certainly not done yet.”

Saints suffered an injury scare when utility player Jack Welsby, the last-gasp hero of last year’s Grand Final win over Wigan, went off with a shoulder injury on 53 minutes but he was able to return and Woolf is confident he will be fit for Old Trafford.

“I was worried when he came off because he’s a tough kid and he doesn’t come off,” he said. “But he looks like he’s fine.

“He was in a bit of pain but I think he would have to be pretty broken to not play next week so I’m pretty confident he’ll be there.”

It looked a game too far for Leeds, whose coach Richard Agar had no complaints over the result.

“We were beaten by the better team,” he said. “We weren’t good enough.

“We didn’t deliver to anywhere near the standard we needed to. It’s a disappointing night and it will hurt but, at the same time, you have to pay tribute to the opposition because they were really impressive.

“They put under relentless pressure but I thought we showed a lot of fight after a torrid start. The sin-binning in the second half really hurt us.

“We played a team that would have beat anybody tonight playing the way they did. If they’re the benchmark, we’ve a bit to do to catch up but we’re heading in the right direction.

“We’ve got plenty to build on and I’m excited about what the next year or two can bring.”

Defeat brought to an end the Leeds careers of stand-off Rob Lui, who is returning home to Australia, and centre Konrad Hurrell, who is thought to be heading to St Helens, and Agar paid tribute to the departing duo.

“Rob Lui has had a wonderful career and he’s a champions bloke,” he said. “He’s in tears in there, he’s such a popular guy within our club.

“Konny has made a big impression on our club. He’s such a popular and engaging guy and I know the fans love