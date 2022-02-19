Kristian Woolf delighted as St Helens battle blizzard to beat Hull

The scene at the MKM Stadium as Saints defeated Hull FC. Picture: SWpix

The champions had to battle through a snowstorm at a bitterly cold MKM Stadium to secure a 38-6 victory over a Hull side reduced to 12 men after 30 minutes with the dismissal of captain Luke Gale.

“They were tough conditions, there’s no doubt about that,” Woolf said. “It was freezing cold and some of our blokes at half-time were shivering.

“I thought we still played some good footy in the conditions so I’m really happy overall. I thought we handled it really well.

“Our blokes approached the game really well from the start and I thought we were very much on top before the sending-off.”

England centre Mark Percival scored his 100th try for the club and winger Josh Simm touched down twice before half-time as Saints romped to a 12th in a row over the Black and Whites.

The 20-year-old Simm, who got his chance after Will Hopoate failed to recover from a rib injury, might have had a hat-trick after having one try disallowed for a forward pass.

“He got his opportunity and he took it,” Woolf said. “He had a really good pre-season – his conditioning is the best I’ve seen it – and I thought he did a great job. He looked really comfortable out there.”

The Black and Whites, fresh from an opening-round win at Wakefield, were already trailing 14-0 when Gale was sent off for catching Jonny Lomax on the knee with his studs after the Saints stand-off had kicked the ball.

Lomax was able to continue but Woolf had no doubt the incident warranted some punishment.

“Something had to happen there,” he said. “I’m not quite sure what but you can’t jump out at the kicker.

“We’ve brought in lots of rules to protect our kickers and that was a bit of an ugly situation. Action had to be taken.”

It was the fourth red card nine matches into the new season and referee Chris Kendall also issued a yellow to Hull centre Connor Wynne for a dangerous tackle on Jack Welsby.

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson said Wynne was harshly treated but reserved his judgement on Gale.

“I had limited footage,” he said. “His foot went out but I don’t know how much contact there was and I don’t want to suggest otherwise until I see some clear vision.

“It’s hugely frustrating, you just want consistency and the message to be the same in every game every week.

“With Connor Wynne, the player literally jumped and put his own head into the ground and they sent him off for a yellow card. I think it was very harshly dealt with.”

Hodgson added: “I’m super proud of the effort of my players, who kept working as hard as they could.

“But when you lose your half-back, you’re lost for options a little bit. There were some disappointing moments out there, some our own doing but some that were not necessarily in our control.