Konrad Hurrell linked with move to St Helens

Konrad Hurrell

But Leeds boss Richard Agar says he has been offered a new deal to stay with the Rhinos.

“You’d probably have to ask Konrad about that,” Agar said. “He’s not told us that he’s signed with St Helens and neither has his agent but that may well be the case.

“We’ve been in dialogue with Konrad about extending his stay and that’s where it is.”

The 30-year-old Hurrell missed the start of the season but has played in all but one of the Rhinos’ last 15 matches.

Leeds are likely to be without Hurrell and scrum-half Luke Gale for the rest of the season.

Gale is facing at least six weeks out with a knee injury sustained in the Rhinos’ last match at Leigh last Friday, while Hurrell is facing a similar length of time on the sidelines with a foot injury.

With the Grand Final under eight weeks away, both players will be struggling to play again in 2021.

“It’s not good news from Luke’s scan,” Agar told his weekly press conference. “It’s a grade three medial so it’s not the scenario he wanted.

“Unfortunately, it’s probably at least six weeks so it’s going to be touch and go for him.