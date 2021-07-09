Kick off time change for Saints v Catalans
Saints face Betfred Super League title rivals the Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, August 7, but fans are asked to take note that the kick-off time has been altered to 2.30pm.
Coach Kristian Woolf s side lost the reverse fixture in the south of France earlier in the season and will be desperate to pick up maximum points as they bid to retain their crown.
Two of Leeds Rhinos matches have also been rescheduled - an away trip to Hull FC on Thursday, July 29 (kick-off 7.45pm) and a home fixture against Warrington Wolves on Sunday, August 1 (kick-off 7.30pm).