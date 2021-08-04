Key Super League games selected for Sky TV coverage
Two crucial games, which could shape the destiny of the League Leaders' Shield and eventually the Grand Final outcome, will be screened live by Sky.
Warrington, who have already defeated the Catalans Dragons 16-6 in the south of France earlier in the season, will be hoping to complete a double when they lock horns at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium on Thursday, August 19 (kick-off 7.45pm), while defending champions St Helens go head-to-head with Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium the following night (kick-off 7.45pm).
Saturday will see the focus switch to the east of the Pennines as the Humberside derby takes centre stage on Sky Sports with Hull FC hosting cross city rivals Hull KR at the MKM Stadium (kick-off 3pm).
Full fixtures:
Thursday, August 19: Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (Sky Sports), Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants ( both kick-offs 7.45pm).
Friday, August 20: Wigan Warriors v St Helens (kick-off 7:45pm, Sky Sports).
Saturday, August 21: Hull FC v Hull KR (kick-off 3pm, Sky).