Kevin Naiqama hoping to sign off in style at St Helens

Kevin Naiqama

Centre Naiqama - a 32-year-old Fijian international - is hoping it ends on a high with victory over the Catalans Dragons at the Theatre of Dreams but first they must overcome eight-times trophy winners Leeds Rhinos in the play off semi-final at the Totally Wicked Stadium - and that won't be an easy task.

It's no coincidence, however, that St Helens recent trophy successes have been achieved during the Australian-born player's time at the club but he is not taking anything for granted.

He told Saints' TV: ''It is a massive game tonight against Leeds but it is better to be involved rather than watching it on TV. It will be surreal playing in front of our own fans for the last time but I am excited about what lies ahead

''Leeds are a top club and in the semi-finals on merit but we will be well prepared physically and mentally after time off over the past couple of weeks and hopefully we can get the job done.''

Naiqama said he and his family had had an incredible time during their stay in St Helens and thanked everyone for their support.