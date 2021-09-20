Kevin Brown to end career with Grand Final role

Kevin Brown

Brown, 36, announced his retirement from the game in June this year, bringing to an end a stunning career which started in 2003 and has included more than 400 appearances and amassing nearly 500 Super League points.

The St Helens-born half back, who played as a junior with several local teams,including Thatto Heath Crusaders Pilkington Recs, Haydock Warriors and Blackbrook, is a former international half back,

In total, he has represented five Super League teams during his illustrious career, starting out with Wigan Warriors, before moving to Huddersfield Giants, Widnes Vikings, Warrington Wolves and ending with Salford Red Devils.

On walking out with the Super League Trophy, Brown said: “I’m honoured to be asked and it’s great that I can represent all the retiring players that have given so much in their careers.

“When I was asked to do it, the hairs stood up on the back of my neck, which doesn’t happen much these days.

“Having played in the 2018 Grand Final at Old Trafford I know first-hand what a fabulous stadium and occasion it is and being part of the day is going to be amazing.

“As I reflect on my career, I have nothing but great memories, friends for life and a feeling of contentment that I reached my potential. All I wanted to do was play rugby as a young kid and I've lived my dream for the last twenty years.”

Tickets to the 2021 Betfred Super League Grand Final are available now from £30. From more information and to book visit www.superleague.co.uk/tickets/grand-final.