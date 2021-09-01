Kelvyn's magic design a winner for Saints!

Kelvyn's shirt design

The design by the 14-year-old from Haydock strongly features multi-coloured puzzle pieces, the universally recognised symbol for autism, as well as his take on some iconic St.Helens elements, including the Dream statue wearing a puzzle themed scarf, the words ‘Joyful, Unique, Smart, Kind, Loving, Caring,’ all words he associates with autism, as well as the town’s motto Ex Terra Lucem, ‘From the Ground Comes Light’ and, of course, features a red-vee incorporated into the design.

The competition was launched back in March 2020, just before the beginning of the pandemic and was open to entrants with autism or learning disabilities, and with the help of Community Integrated Care, an incredible number of young people from across the country took part and put forward their designs.

The reigning Betfred Super League champions teamed up with local charity, St Helens Autism Support, and the leading national social care charity, Community Integrated Care, to deliver this unique project.

This inclusive initiative, again reflects a long-term commitment by Saints to use the Betfred Super League’s Dacia Magic Weekend event as a platform for raising awareness and funds to change the lives of people affected by autism.

The design will be produced in a very small quantity just for the players to use on matchday only and the player-worn garments will then be signed and auctioned after the event to raise further funds for the designated autism charities, more info on this to follow post-Magic Weekend.

Saints' chief executive officer Mike Rush commented: “We were truly humbled by the amount of entries we received with some incredibly creative designs, many of which have come with written details on why they chose their design and what it means to that person.

''Congratulations again to Kelvyn on winning and the thought and care he has put into his very unique design that embodies so much positivity about autism, the club and the town itself.”

Sam Brennan,managing director of Community Integrated Care, said: “For such a historic and world-famous club as Saints to create an opportunity like this for people who have learning disabilities and autism is unheard of.

''This initiative is making a powerful statement about the importance of inclusion for all and speaks volumes about the values of the club and sport of rugby league.

“We were overwhelmed by the hundreds of entries that we received and the hard work and creativity that had clearly gone into every design. Judging the competition felt almost impossible.

“On behalf of Community Integrated Care, I’d like to thank everyone who has participated in and supported this competition. We are grateful to our partners at Saints, Saints Community Foundation and St Helens Autism Support for working with our charity to deliver such an incredible opportunity.”

All pre-ordered Magic shirts are now ready to collect, all fans who pre-ordered for store collection should have received an email advising that their order is ready to collect. Mail orders have been dispatched from the club.