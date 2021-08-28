Jonny Lomax misses out but three return for Saints against Warrington

Tommy Makinson returns for Monday's game at Warrington. Picture: SWPix

Winger Tommy Makinson and James Bentley are back in contention after serving bans and centre Mark Percival, who sat out the victory over Leigh, returns to the 21-strong squad.

But there's no place for half back Jonny Lomax who picked up an injury in Thursday's game against Leigh.

Josh Simm and Josh Eaves also miss out with the latter back with Leigh Centurions.

Squad: 1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5, Regan Grace, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. James Bentley, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 23, Jake Wingfield, 29. Ben Davies.