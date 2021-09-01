Jon Wilkin bemoans loss of RL coaches to union

Jon Wilkin

He cites Martin Gleeson - a team mate at Knowsley Road early in his career - and one-time Warrington Wolves favourite Jon Clarke among the latest to switch codes and follow in the footsteps of such top class former players as Wigan's Andy Farrell and Shaun Edwards.

Wilkin - a former England and Great Britain international and a multiple trophy winner during his 16 years stay at St Helens - told Sky TV: ''I don't think this is good for our sport whatever others may say.''

The 37-year-old Humberside-born England and Great Britain international was speaking during the Warrington Wolves-St Helens Super League clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Monday when one of the onlookers was Eddie Jones, the England RU boss.

SKY TV summariser Brian Carney, who played both codes of the sport, claimed it showed what respect Union had for League but Wilko said he found it hard to celebrate.

He declared: ''My fear is that our sport has not learned an awful lot from Rugby Union It does respect our sport and shows the skill of our coaches.

''As an RL fan, I worry that ex-players like Martin who has been a 25-30 year investment in our sport and a great deal has gone into making him into an amazing RL coach with a fantastic pedigree but now that has gone.

"As much as I want to celebrate it, we need a bit of a reality check - Eddie Jones has done one on the game.