Joey Lussick will 'take pressure off' captain James Roby

Joey Lussick

The former Parramatta Eels player has signed a three-year deal at the Totally Wicked Stadium and is likely to find himself playing alongside the iconic club skipper, replacing him due to injury or when the 35-year-old needs to take a breather at some stage in the campaign.

Head coach Kristian Woolf said: ''We had two options - not to seek a replacement for James and stick with what we had already got, or bring in a new face to take some of the pressure off Robes and we decided on the latter.

''Joey is a tough character with an excellent work ethic and is a great addition to our squad. He also has a real knack of scoring tries and that can only be of benefit to us.

''He has also spent time at Salford when the club reached the Grand Final (2019) and the Challenge Cup Final (2020) and knows what Super League is all about.''

Reflecting on life without Roby at the end of the 2022 season, chairman and owner Eamonn McManus added: ''It seems playing without our skipper is unimaginable but all I can say is let's make the best of his last year in a Saints' shirt.

"There is always a player you think is irreplaceable - and Roby is top of that list as far as I am concerned - but sometimes you have to realise you can't always get a player of that quality.