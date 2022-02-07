Joey Lussick happy to learn from St Helens legend James Roby

Joey Lussick. Picture: SWPix

Home-grown skipper James Roby, who made his debut against neighbours Widnes Vikings in March 2004, and Aussie new boy Joey Lussick have both designs on the hooker's role but only members of the inner sanctum know what head coach Kristian Woolf has in store ahead of Thursday's opening fixture against the Catalans Dragon at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Ninety-nine percent of fans confidently predict that the 36-year-old club captain will be in the starting 13, while the 26-year-old Lussick, who had a spell at Salford between 2018-20, may have to sit on the bench.

But the Aussie is so versatile that he can fit into most pieces of the jigsaw and is obviously looked upon by the club as the natural successor to legend Roby who is on the verge of smashing the 500 barrier in appearances for his local club.

The former Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels ace, who put pen to paper on a three year deal, said: ''I will be tapping James' brains for advice and will be ready to take over his place when he hangs-up his boots.''