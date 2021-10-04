Joel Tomkins hopes neutrals back Catalans against St Helens in Grand Final

Joel Tomkins

The Catalans were cheered to a 28-10 semi-final victory over Hull KR by a sell-out crowd of nearly 12,000 at Stade Gilbert Brutus but under 2,000 are expected to be able to make the trip to Manchester.

The neutrals got behind the Dragons during their remarkable fightback against Saints at the Magic Weekend and Tomkins, who will be playing his last match for the French club ahead of his move to relegated Leigh, is hoping for more of the same.

“The atmosphere for our semi-final was one of the best I’ve ever played in, including finals,” said Tomkins, one of five ex-Wigan players in the Catalans squad. “It was outstanding what the fans did.

“Logistically, it’s going to be difficult for them to travel in the same numbers this week so I’m really hoping that maybe the neutrals – the Wigan fans and the other fans in Super League – might get behind us at Old Trafford.”

Tomkins, 34, who has a Grand Final record of two wins and two defeats from his time at Wigan, says the sport in the south of France is in good health and a first Super League title would lift the profile to new heights.

“It kind of reminds me of 2010 when we went there with Wigan because the club hadn’t been there for so long and were desperate for some silverware,” he said.

“Although the Dragons won the Challenge Cup a few years back, this is a different beast.

“I was surprised at the turnout and the atmosphere at the semi-final but it shows the appetite there is for rugby league in this region.

“Every town and every village has a rugby league club, it’s very similar to the north-west of England with Wigan and St Helens.

“Winning a Grand Final would hopefully be a kickstart to the club going on even further. There’s the potential of Toulouse getting into Super League, rugby league in France is in a good spot at the minute.”

Tomkins expects to line up at Old Trafford alongside younger brother Sam, who missed the win over Hull KR with a knee injury.

“He was touch and go for the semi-final but I think he’s pretty confident he’ll be playing this weekend,” Joel Tomkins said.

Steve McNamara’s team are also boosted by the availability of goalkicking stand-off James Maloney, who is retiring after Saturday’s game. He has been given a caution by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel for standing on an opponent during his side’s win over Hull KR.

The panel also cleared St Helens back row forwards Sione Mata’utia and Morgan Knowles following their yellow cards in the 36-8 win over Leeds.

Knowles was charged with a Grade A offence of a late hit on Kruise Leeming but avoided a ban while Mata’utia, who missed Saints’ Challenge Cup final win in July through suspension, was told he would face no action over his sin-binning for an alleged high tackle.

Meanwhile, Tomkins says he has no regrets over his decision to leave the Dragons and has confirmed he will honour his contract with Leigh despite the Centurions’ dropping back into the Championship.

“I had the option to stay another year but the plan was always to come over for a couple of years,” he said.

“It’s an important time to move back and get the children into the English school system.