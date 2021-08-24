Joe Batchelor signs new deal with St Helens

St Helens second row Joe Batchelor has signed a new contract with the Super League champions

The 26-year-old, who joined Saints from York City Knights in 2019, has signed a two-year deal until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Following loans at former club York and Leigh Centurions, Batchelor has broken into the first team this season – playing 16 times so far, including scoring his first Saints tries against Hull FC and Catalans.

He told Saints' TV: ''I'm over the moon to extend my time here. When I signed three years ago, I knew this was the club for me and I knew I wanted to stay here.

“This was always the aim and I am delighted to sign on for another two years. It has been tough to break into the team and I knew that would be the case with the world class players we have here at the club, but I am delighted that I have been able to get into the team, prove my worth and I have been rewarded with a new deal.

“I always backed myself and I just needed a small run of games and I knew I would be able to prove my worth. I am now looking forward to what the future may hold here at Saints.”

“I am really happy to be able to re-sign Joe. He is an integral member of the team who is well-respected. Joe has earnt that respect of the group through his willingness to work hard and compete every week,” said Saints head coach Kristian Woolf.

“What I like about what he has done is that he didn’t start the year in our side, but through hard work and persistence he has taken his opportunity and is now an important player in our team.