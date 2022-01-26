Jamie Peacock backs Leeds and Catalans to challenge St Helens

Jamie Peacock

Both clubs boast three straight wins in the competition, which started more than two decades ago, but the 44-year-old multi-trophy winner feels it is time for a 'changing of the guard'.

Peacock bases his argument on the fact that the Loiners have made some influential signings by adding exciting half-backs Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin, Tonga international David Fusitu'a and former St Helens second row James Bentley to their squad and insists his old club are on the brink of rejoining the elite after some up-and-down times in recent years.

Peacock, who is currently preparing for a 100-mile charity run in April, said: ''I think Leeds are going to really challenge this year. They've made four fantastic signings.

"The Saints' side is absolutely brilliant at the moment with three finals and three wins in a row and will take some stopping.

"But I think they're going to be challenged by last year's Grand Final runners-up the Catalans Dragons and ourselves and I think it's going to be between those three."

Former Great Britain and England international Peacock, who was also part of three Grand Final successes with Bradford Bulls, is set to become the latest ex-Rhino to embark on an epic fund-raising challenge when he and sports agency founder Simon Dent take to the streets of London.