James Bentley returns to St Helens squad to face Castleford
James Bentley makes a welcome return to Saints' 21-man squad for Thursday night's home game against Castleford Tigers in a repeat of the Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley a few weeks ago.
Back rower Bentley has not featured since breaking his leg in the victory over Leigh back in April, but returned to training recently and is now fit enough to be included in the 21 man squad this week, even though the 23-year-old will be moving to hometown club Leeds Rhinos at the end of this season.
Matty Lees has also completed his return to play protocols following a head injury suffered against Hull FC and features in the squad. but Morgan Knowles misses out.
Dan Norman also re-joined Salford on loan so he drops out, as does Sam Royle.
Squad:1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5, Regan Grace, 6, Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Joel Thompson, 12, James Bentley, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22, Josh Simm, 29, Ben Davies.