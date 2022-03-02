James Bell in St Helens squad to face Hull KR

James Bell. Picture: SWPix

The New Zealand-born 27-year-old second rower, or loose forward, replaces suspended Curtis Sironen, who picked up a one game ban against Wakefield Trinity.

Will Hopoate is again included after missing the last two games and has a chance to feature in the matchday 17 after Woolf revealed at yesterday's press conference that he had trained well all week.

Former Saints full back Lachlan Coote is named in Hull KR’s 21-man squad and could make his first appearance against his old club where he spent three trophy-winning seasons.

Friday’s game is NOT televised so the only way you can watch the game live is with a ticket which are available from the club.

St Helens squad: 1, Jack Welsby, 2, Tommy Makinson, 3. Will Hopoate, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11, Sione Mata’utia, 12, Joe Batchelor, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. LMS, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Kyle Amor, 19. Jake Wingfield, 20. James Bell, 21. Josh Simm, 22. Ben Davies, 23. Konrad Hurrell.

Hull KR: 1. Lachlan Coote, 3. Brad Takairangi, 4. Shaun Kenny Dowall, 5. Ryan Hall, 7. Jordan Abdull, 8. Albert Vete, 9.Mark Parcell, 10. George King, 11. Dean Hadley, 12. Kane Linnett, 13. Matthew Storton, 14. Jez Litten, 16. Korbin Sims, 17. Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19. Will Dagger, 20. Mike Lewis, 24. Sam Wood, 25. Greg Richards, 26. Tom Garrett, 21. Frankie Halton.

St Helens have a faultless record against Hull KR since July 2015, having won the last 10 meetings and will be hoping to add to that impressive tally at Craven Park on Friday.

St Helens have also won their last five away meetings with the Robins, including games at Totally Wicked Stadium in 2021 and Warrington in 2020, while Jack Welsby has scored tries in his last three meetings with the Humbersiders (2-1-1).

LAST 10 MEETINGS

Hull KR 0, St Helens 25 (SLR2, 1/4/21)

(at Totally Wicked Stadium)

St Helens 21, Hull KR 20 (aet) (SLR12, 11/9/20)

Hull KR 18, St Helens 32 (SLR10, 30/8/20)

(at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

Hull KR 26, St Helens 42 (SLR14, 5/5/19)

St Helens 36, Hull KR 24 (SLR8, 29/3/19)

St Helens 26, Hull KR 4 (SLR17, 8/6/18)

Hull KR 6, St Helens 30 (SLR7, 23/3/18)

St Helens 48, Hull KR 16 (SLR19, 17/6/16)

Hull KR 22, St Helens 31 (SLR3, 26/2/16)

St Helens 52, Hull KR 12 (SLR23, 24/7/15)

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY

Hull KR won 9

St Helens won 20 (includes win in 2013 play-offs)

1 draw

Hull KR highest score: 40-10 (h, 2014 and also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 68-12 (h, 2010 and also widest margin)