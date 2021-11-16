Jack Welsby takes number one shirt for St Helens in 2022

Jack Welsby takes the No1 shirt for 2022.

Another Saints' Academy product in Lewis Dodd will take over the number seven to form an all-British, all home-grown half-back pairing with Jonny Lomax.

Sione Mata’utia takes number 11 and Joe Batchelor moves up to number 12, following a strong season.

New signings Will Hopoate and Joey Lussick will wear numbers three and 14 respectively, with Curtis Sironen taking number 16 and James Bell wearing the number 20.

Konrad Hurrell will wear the number 23, previously worn by other overseas stars in the recent era such as Ben Barba and Lachlan Coote.

Jake Wingfield (19), Josh Simm (21), Ben Davies (22), Dan Norman (24), Matty Foster (25) and Sam Royle (26) all move up in number from the 2021 season.

Academy graduates Jon Bennison (27), Lewis Baxter (28), Jumah Sambou (30) and Taylor Pemberton (31) along with new signing Danny Hill (29) round out the squad numbers.