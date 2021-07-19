Jack Welsby enjoys more cup final success with St Helens

Alex Walmsley and Jack Welsby celebrate after the game. Picture: SWPix

The versatile Saints' star of the future stepped from the bench against Castleford Tigers in Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley and helped mastermind one of his side's second-half tries which paved the way to a hard fought and fully deserved 26-12 victory.

There seemed little threat when 18-year-old Welsby picked up the ball in front of a solid-looking Cas defence but he bided his time until a gap appeared and then sent winger Tommy Makinson crashing over the whitewash.

It gave the odds-on trophy favorites a 16-12 lead and from that point they never looked back, leaving the former Blackbrook youngster reflecting on a fairytale last nine months in which he scored a last-gasp winning try against Wigan Warriors in the 2020 Grand Final and then played a prominent role in Saints' 13th cup final victory yesterday.

Some players don't get a sniff of any honours during their entire playing career but Welsby has been lucky to achieve both in next to no time.

He said: ''We are all ecstatic and over the moon, and winning the Challenge Cup for the first time since 2008 means everything to us.''